Ke Shuichang was building a business in Shanghai when a car accident left him paralyzed from the chest down in 2011. He turned to electronics repair, developing diagnostic tools that are now used in more than 3,000 Lenovo service centers worldwide. Over the years, he has trained 714 young people with disabilities, with 64 of them finding jobs or starting businesses.

"Skills can change destiny," Ke noted. "I hope young people can find their own strength in one skill, keep working on it, and aim to reach the top of their field."

Ke is one of the 10 "Skills Dream Ambassadors" for the 48th WorldSkills Competition, scheduled to take place in Shanghai next year from September 22 to 27.

The competition, often called the Olympics of skills, will bring more than 1,400 young competitors from over 60 countries and regions.

At a ceremony marking the one-year countdown in Shanghai on Monday, officials unveiled the WorldSkills Shanghai Executive Bureau and launched volunteer recruitment.

Four state-owned companies – ICBC, Bank of Communications, SAIC Motor, and Boss Zhipin – were announced as strategic sponsors.

The competition will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in suburban Qingpu District, covering 360,000 square meters.

It will feature 64 competition categories, including new areas such as rail vehicle technology and smart security systems.

All events will be open to the public, and interactive areas will allow visitors to try different skills firsthand.

Michael Fung, a board member of WorldSkills International, said Shanghai's preparations are "very thorough, even better than expected".

He added that hosting the event in Asia is significant, since it has been many years since the region last hosted the competition.