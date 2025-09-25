Global retailers boost city's summer consumption season

Editor's note: As global investors recalibrate amid uncertainty, Shanghai remains a magnet. The figures tell part of the story. As of the end of June this year, the number of foreign-invested entities paying taxes in Shanghai rose 18.7 percent compared with 2020. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, 3,624 new foreign firms registered, a 3.1 percent year-on-year increase, bringing in close to US$10 billion in fresh capital. Behind these numbers lies a larger question: how will Shanghai sustain its appeal while much of the world economy slows? In the months ahead, this column will explore how policy changes, corporate strategies, and on-the-ground dynamics continue to shape investment in the city. This episode looks at how global retailers are shaping the city's retail scene with fresh offerings.

The Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, running from July to October each year, has become a signature event showcasing the city's culture, travel, sports, and entertainment. This year, Shanghai rolled out a range of tailored experiences for international travelers and customers, from pop culture and fitness to traditional aesthetics and urban discoveries, along with perks such as multi-day tour passes. The city is also leveraging shopping festivals, exhibitions, and sports events to boost inbound tourism. From January to June, the city welcomed 4.248 million inbound tourists, up 38.5 percent year-on-year. Sales of tax-free goods for tourists surged 85 percent, with purchases under the "refund on purchase" scheme soaring 28.1 times compared to the previous year. Global retailers further enriched the season with flagship openings and new retail experiences.

Coach In May, American fashion brand Coach opened its first resort retail store in China at Shanghai Disney Resort, combining shopping with social spaces and offering signature collections alongside Disney-exclusive editions. Adjacent to the shopping area, the Coach Café serves classic coffee beverages, specialty pastries, and other signature treats. Coach has rolled out a series of targeted service initiatives across its multiple stores in Shanghai, including multilingual assistance and payment convenience, tax-free shopping guidance and tax refund services, city-specific customized offerings, and digital support solutions. These are all designed to enhance the shopping experience for international visitors. "We remain committed to pioneering new localized consumer experiences, unlocking more possibilities for a better life for consumers, and injecting fresh momentum into Shanghai's development as an international consumption hub," said Liliana Lucioni, president of Coach China. Through diverse and innovative business models, it keeps up efforts to help build Shanghai's reputation as a premier launchpad for new products. Coach is focused on delivering products and experiences that resonate with Chinese consumers and align closely with local preferences, she noted. The first Coach Coffee Shop was unveiled at Shanghai New World Daimaru last year, representing the global fashion house's latest venture into crafting interactive experiences for local consumers' evolving appetite and desire for self-expression. The many successful pilot and debut products as well as new initiatives and achievements have inspired us to continue bringing more opportunities for a better life to Chinese consumers, she said.

L'Oréal L'Oréal – a Paris-based international company rooted in Shanghai for 28 years – has staged immersive activations, bold product innovations and engaging consumer touchpoints during the summer consumption season, and has blended technology, art and lifestyle to make beauty Shanghai's latest calling card and ignite a surge in summer consumption. In July, L'Oréal AirLight Pro Hairdryer was launched, which aims to deliver an unparalleled drying and styling experience for salon clients, following its debut at last year's China International Import Expo. The "Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Lotion Launch Event" was a two-day limited-time urban water park hosted at the Jing'an Kerry Centre in August. It staged a160-meter pool, a semi-transparent blue lifebuoy canopy, and giant product models to create a stunning visual juxtaposition and attendees experienced and shared the product's key selling points organically, sparking a viral "urban water fun" trend. Creating these immersive experience scenarios and fostering emotional connections is the latest response to consumers today who seek not only products, but also the emotional value and the experience behind them. "Shanghai is the ideal global launchpad for many new brands and products. Leveraging the city's vibrant consumer market and forward-thinking consumer mindset, we will continue to launch more new products and brands here, solidifying Shanghai as the premier destination and trendsetter for global beauty trends," said Lan Zhenzhen, chief corporate affairs and engagement officer of L'Oréal North Asia and China. L'Oréal is boosting research and innovation investment in Shanghai. Through open innovation programs like BIG BANG, it encourages startups and SMEs to accelerate their innovative efforts, aiming to catalyze significant advancements in beauty technology solutions and reshape the future of beauty. Apart from product offerings, it's also leading the way with new consumption concepts: the pioneering "The Beauty of Longevity" concept was unveilded earlier this year in Shanghai, and it intends to drive innovation, deepening partnerships with industry players, and bringing the "New-Age Beauty" concept to a wider audience.