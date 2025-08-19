Luxury life for felines: Chinese DIYer goes viral with condo and subway for pet cats

A Maine Coon cat calmly waits on a subway platform as a train pulls in. At first glance, the video seems like artificial intelligence trickery – but look closer. It's a handcrafted cat subway, built over four months by Chinese DIY enthusiast Xing Zhilei. Dubbed the cat subway system, the project is far more than a play structure. It features tunnels, carriages, working escalator, and even functioning platform doors.

From the glowing LED signs to the safety barriers, the setup looks so realistic that one foreign commenter on X quipped, "This system looks better than the New York subway." Within days, the video exploded across RedNote, Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok), and overseas platforms, racking up over 100 million views. Some fans hailed it as "a true work of art," while others called it simply "the best thing I've seen all year." But the subway is not Xing's first viral creation.

In 2023, he spent half a year building a luxury apartment for his cats – a fully functional residence scaled down to feline size. The attention to detail is uncanny. The condo boasts an elevator that actually goes up and down, a video doorbell that lights up, and a living room designed like a showroom flat – only shrunken to cat-size. The taps gush real water, while the flat-screen TV can cast cartoons or nature shows for the cats to binge. From the flooring to the lighting, it feels like a genuine high-end apartment – just for whiskered tenants. Since then, that one "apartment" has grown into an entire cat town, now complete with a supermarket, bank, cinema, and even a billiards hall.