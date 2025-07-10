Global ministers call for peace and cooperation at Beijing meeting

Key political figures from across the globe voiced strong support for cultural cooperation and global solidarity at the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing on July 10. The two-day event, themed "Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development," drew over 600 participants from 140 countries and regions. Speakers highlighted the urgent need to promote mutual understanding among civilizations to address today's global challenges.

Yu Wenhao / SHINE

Dr Nangolo Mbumba, former Namibian president, emphasized the importance of dialogue and multilateralism. "It is only through promoting friendship and understanding amongst peoples that we can guarantee peace, stability and development," he said. Mbumba praised China's leadership in hosting the event and reiterated Namibia's commitment to the Global Civilizations Initiative. "Namibia stands ready to hold hands with the global community and China … toward an inclusive, stable, peaceful and prosperous future." He called for action on youth unemployment, health-care disparities and poverty to ensure "shared prosperity for the greater good of all our people."

Yu Wenhao / SHINE

Yukio Hatoyama, former prime minister of Japan, advocated for a "society of fraternity," based on respect for differences, cooperation and peaceful coexistence. "Fraternity means respecting others' dignity while affirming one's own; respecting others' freedom while maintaining your own," he said. Hatoyama thought highly of China's approach to global governance, highlighting the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative. He said these efforts reflect "Eastern wisdom" that aligns with the idea of "coexistence, not confrontation" among civilizations. He warned against persistent conflicts and urged countries to stop cycles of enmity. "We must demonstrate to the world a path to end division and hatred," he said, citing the traditional Chinese principle that "harmony is most precious."

Yu Wenhao / SHINE

Megawati Sukarnoputri, chair of Indonesia's Democratic Party of Struggle and the former president, called for an expansion of the 1955 Bandung Conference framework into a new "Asia-Africa-Latin America" platform. "This should be a permanent mechanism for the global South to jointly shape a future free from injustice, hegemon and inequality," she said. Sukarnoputri proposed that today's global order must be rebuilt based on civilization, not power. She also endorsed China's Global Civilization Initiative and called for additional efforts to make such proposals actionable. "We must create a new culture of peace rooted in civilizational values, not political might," she said.