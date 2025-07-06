China's embassy in South Africa has escalated security warnings following a sharp increase in kidnappings targeting female Chinese nationals, with multiple cases reported in Gauteng and Eastern Cape provinces throughout June.

In a statement issued on Saturday, embassy officials confirmed perpetrators are systematically targeting victims during weekend commutes and business-closing hours, exploiting reduced law enforcement presence. "Given South Africa's deteriorating security environment, we foresee no near-term improvement in these violent crimes," the statement cautioned.

The embassy urged heightened vigilance specifically on weekends when criminals are most active. Chinese citizens should closely monitor suspicious activity around residences and workplaces while strengthening personal security measures.

Female expatriates received explicit guidance to avoid traveling alone whenever possible and to notify trusted contacts of their whereabouts if unaccompanied outings are unavoidable.

Authorities emphasized that kidnappers typically conduct prolonged surveillance before strikes. The embassy recommends varying daily routes, concealing displays of wealth, vetting employees for potential collusion, and watching for tailing vehicles or suspicious individuals near businesses.

For emergency preparedness, citizens should activate phone tracking features and share access credentials with family. If abducted, victims are advised to remain calm, avoid physical resistance, and withhold financial information about themselves or relatives. Families of kidnapping victims must coordinate exclusively with police negotiators and refrain from discussing cases publicly.