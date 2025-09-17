A novel trend of engraving personalized messages and designs onto 3D-printed dental crowns is gaining popularity among young Chinese patients, according to a recent report by Kankan News.
The trend, humorously referred to as "tooth tattoos" by social media users, often features aspirational phrases such as "Get Rich" (發财) and "Reach Success" (上岸). Many joke that having these words engraved on their teeth symbolizes that one can achieve their goals "by gritting their teeth."
Dental institutions across China have been quick to capitalize on the phenomenon, advertising "personalized 3D-printed zirconia crowns" as a stylish and innovative service.
A private dental hospital in Guangdong Province, for example, promotes crowns that offer both functional restoration and custom engravings — including double-sided text and intricate patterns.
A representative from the hospital confirmed on Monday that the service is available, with designs fully customizable according to client preferences. Engraving is provided free of charge, though the crowns themselves cost around 2,000 yuan (US$281) each, depending on material and number of units. The hospital assures that the process does not affect comfort or fit.
However, dental implant specialists from public hospitals advise against engraving words or patterns on dental crowns. They caution that such practices may compromise the crown's strength and lead to increased wear, making them unsuitable for long-term use.