A novel trend of engraving personalized messages and designs onto 3D-printed dental crowns is gaining popularity among young Chinese patients, according to a recent report by Kankan News.

The trend, humorously referred to as "tooth tattoos" by social media users, often features aspirational phrases such as "Get Rich" (發财) and "Reach Success" (上岸). Many joke that having these words engraved on their teeth symbolizes that one can achieve their goals "by gritting their teeth."

Dental institutions across China have been quick to capitalize on the phenomenon, advertising "personalized 3D-printed zirconia crowns" as a stylish and innovative service.