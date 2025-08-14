A Xiangtan University graduate student who fatally poisoned a dormmate has had his death sentence upheld by the Hunan Provincial Higher People's Court.

The student, Zhou Liren, laced shared oatmeal with colchicine, a highly toxic substance, targeting two dormmates in April last year. One victim, Zhang, was hospitalized on April 7 and died six days later. The other survived.

According to the verdict, Zhou bought colchicine poweder online and hid it in the wardrobe before mixing this extreme toxic drug into the oatmeal jar of his dormmates Zhang and Zhou.

The police found Zhou deliberately withheld key information to delay medical treatment, and attempted to destroy evidence to cover up his crime.

Zhou appealed the first-instance death sentence issued by the Xiangtan Intermediate People's Court on April 7 this year. The Higher People's Court rejected the appeal, affirming the original verdict and concluding that the facts of the case remained unchanged.