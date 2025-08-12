Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis, 29, has died after collapsing during competition at the 12th World Games in Chengdu, China, organizers confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a joint statement from the International World Games Association, the Chengdu World Games Organizing Committee, and the International Orienteering Federation, Debertolis collapsed on the morning of August 8 while competing in the men's middle-distance orienteering event.

On-site medical teams responded immediately, and he was rushed to a local hospital. Despite treatment measures, he died today.

A member of the Italian national team, Debertolis had represented his country at multiple World Championships and World Cup events.

Organizers said they will continue to provide support to his family, and declined to offer further comment.