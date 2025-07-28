Jing'an's growing significance in Shanghai's 'debut economy'

Louis Vuitton's landmark "The Louis" in Jing'an District is a magnificent, boat-shaped facility that combines luxury retail and immersive culture. It is the brand's first three-story building, spanning 1,600 square meters. The sleek silver structure, located outside the HKRI Taikoo Hui, is reminiscent of both a ship's prow and the iconic Louis Vuitton travel trunk, reflecting the brand's 19th-century heritage and Shanghai's legacy as a global commerce hub. Visitors are greeted by an eye-catching Monogrammed hull and layers of what appear to be stacked trunks, establishing the tone for a venue that values exploration and craftsmanship. Inside, the first two floors are dedicated to "Visionary Journeys," a comprehensive exhibition with over 140 artifacts ranging from vintage baggage and historical sketches to statement apparel and modern purses.

Huang Xiaoqing

The second floor features a Louis Vuitton boutique, while the top floor is home to Le Café Louis Vuitton, an elegant establishment that serves luxurious pastries and drinks. Yao Lei, director of the Jing'an Commerce Commission, said the project reflects three trends: global brands' confidence in the Chinese market, younger generations' growing demand for immersive, culturally rich experiences, and Jing'an's status as a magnet for high-end brands. More than 2,000 prominent domestic and international brands, 70 percent of which are foreign, have opened on Nanjing Road W. Yao cites "The Louis" as a case study in speed and efficiency. The project progressed from concept to completion in three months, with permissions and construction taking less than 10 weeks, demonstrating Shanghai's simplified government and business-friendly environment. Jing'an's expanding significance in Shanghai's "debut economy," which promotes firms to launch innovative experiences and concepts, is reflected in the flagship. In the first five months of this year, the district witnessed the opening of 59 stores, including 14 national flagships. Over the past five years, Jing'an has seen 1,186 first stores, including 21 global and 17 Asia launches. It had 234 new first stores in 2024, the most in Shanghai. Retail and culture thrive in Jing'an. The district has staged over 100 themed events since early 2025, attracting 20 million visitors and 14.3 billion yuan (US$2 billion) in economic activity. As an "International Consumption Center" and "Global New-Launch Demonstration Zone," the area attracts major fashion, cuisine and tech brands.

Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

This includes "The Quest," an immersive display by Swiss luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, which recently opened in Zhangyuan to mark the company's 270th anniversary and 75 years of Sino-Swiss diplomatic ties. The exhibition, which is part of the city's "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, spans seven themed rooms and includes over 100 unique timepieces, including commissions from 19th-century Chinese collectors. A standout is the Louvre cooperation line, which features watches inspired by ancient Egyptian, Roman, Persian and Greek art. Guests can even design their own star maps using an interactive "celestial" display. This summer, Jing'an is also experiencing a surge in music and pop culture. The 2025 Jing'an Music Festival, which began on July 8, has included a diverse range of genres on venues around the area, from riverside jazz to downtown electronica.

Ti Gong

The festival's opening night featured Hong Kong singer Karen Tong, Shanghai pop artist Yuan Chengjie and renowned Kunqu opera performer Zhang Jun. Another standout moment was the "Waterfront Light & Shadow Live" at Suzhou Creek, where projections of Van Gogh's "Starry Night" and Monet's "Water Lilies" danced to live jazz under the open sky. Beyond the big stages, pop-up performances continue across Jing'an's malls and plazas, from lunchtime concerts at Citic Square and evening dance sets at Life Hub@Daning to alfresco jazz at Fengshengli and temple-side gigs near Jing'an Temple.

Ti Gong