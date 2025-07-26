With extreme weather events on the rise, the China Meteorological Administration launched MAZU, a Joint Action for Early Warnings for All, at the opening ceremony World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Saturday.

Climate change is a critical challenge threatening the humanity and universal early warning systems and climate change adaptation have become urgent imperatives. Named after the Chinese sea goddess known for protecting sailors and coastal communities during storms, the action aims to build an early warning service network while sharing practical experience and technological achievements with global partners, according to the CMA.

"The core strength of MAZU is its ability to connect early warnings to real-world action," said Zeng Qin, director-general of the CMA's Department of International Cooperation. "It's not just about issuing alerts, but empowering people to act on them."

Also at the ceremony, the CMA donated "MAZU-Urban", a multi-hazard early warning intelligent system for urban applications, to Djibouti and Mongolia during the ceremony, marking its first international deployment.