With extreme weather events on the rise, the China Meteorological Administration launched MAZU, a Joint Action for Early Warnings for All, at the opening ceremony World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Saturday.
Climate change is a critical challenge threatening the humanity and universal early warning systems and climate change adaptation have become urgent imperatives. Named after the Chinese sea goddess known for protecting sailors and coastal communities during storms, the action aims to build an early warning service network while sharing practical experience and technological achievements with global partners, according to the CMA.
"The core strength of MAZU is its ability to connect early warnings to real-world action," said Zeng Qin, director-general of the CMA's Department of International Cooperation. "It's not just about issuing alerts, but empowering people to act on them."
Also at the ceremony, the CMA donated "MAZU-Urban", a multi-hazard early warning intelligent system for urban applications, to Djibouti and Mongolia during the ceremony, marking its first international deployment.
Designed to detect risks early and support faster responses, MAZU-Urban, unlike traditional alert systems, is built to serve a wide range of users – from national agencies and port operators to individuals.
It runs across three platforms: desktop, tablet, and mobile.
Government agencies can use the desktop version to track disasters in real time and pull up response plans tailored to local needs.
Industry users, like those in shipping and logistics, can access custom risk reports on the tablet version.
Meanwhile, the public can receive location-specific alerts, evacuation guidance, and emergency contact information straight to their phones.
The system also allows users to ask questions directly and get personalized safety advice, according to CMA.
Since its pilot launch in January, MAZU-Urban has been tested in 35 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
MAZU-Urban is the first globally shared product developed by the Shanghai Meteorological Service in collaboration with other institutions, including the National Meteorological Center and the Shanghai Academy of AI for Science.
The system is expected to be adopted by more countries as a tool to improve disaster readiness at the city level.
In November 2024, China released a national action plan at COP29 aimed at boosting early warning and climate resilience in developing countries. MAZU-Urban is now part of that broader global effort.