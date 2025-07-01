Which is bigger, the sun or the moon? How many bullets did Wu Jing fire in the movie Wolf Warrior?

Passengers on budget ride-hailing services are being asked strange questions like these before their trips even begin. Drivers claim the questions are company policy and must be answered.

But no matter how passengers respond, the answer is always deemed wrong – followed by the driver canceling the order and claiming "mutual agreement to cancel" to avoid penalties for refusing a ride.