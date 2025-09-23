A man staying at a five-star hotel in Shanghai suffered corneal injuries and respiratory irritation after a suspected ammonia leak from a minibar fridge, the city-based Jiefang Daily reported on Tuesday.

The guest, surnamed Sun, said he and his wife were forced onto their balcony late on September 20 after a strong chemical smell filled their room at the Chateau Star River Pudong Hotel.

"My eyes started tearing, I was coughing and felt tightness in the chest. We had to call the front desk for help," he told local media.