A man staying at a five-star hotel in Shanghai suffered corneal injuries and respiratory irritation after a suspected ammonia leak from a minibar fridge, the city-based Jiefang Daily reported on Tuesday.
The guest, surnamed Sun, said he and his wife were forced onto their balcony late on September 20 after a strong chemical smell filled their room at the Chateau Star River Pudong Hotel.
"My eyes started tearing, I was coughing and felt tightness in the chest. We had to call the front desk for help," he told local media.
Hotel staff later told Sun that the leak came from the minibar fridge, which had been in use for eight years without replacement or inspection. The fridge reportedly emitted ammonia, a water-soluble alkaline gas that can cause skin and respiratory irritation.
Medical records showed Sun suffered corneal abrasions and chemical damage to his airways, while his wife was diagnosed with lung irritation and persistent coughing. The hotel covered the initial hospital examination, and offered to refund their 600-yuan (US$83) nightly room rate.
"We have assigned personnel to handle the matter and are in communication with the guest," one of the hotel managers said. "The investigation into how the ammonia leaked is ongoing."