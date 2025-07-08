Since the advent of summer, various night markets, entertainments, tours, and shows have been flourishing in Jiading, becoming a new engine for driving consumption.

A night market integrating elements such as food and cultural bazaars and wonderful performances is set up at Sunye Shopping Mall and will last until August 31.

In the evening, the lakeside square of the mall is lit up. The Beishuiwan Cultural Water Tower is wrapped in a coat of lights, and the canopy camping area has a vibrant atmosphere.

Around 50 stalls in the market area feature a dazzling array of products such as lacquer fans and traditional Chinese medicine sachets, attracting many people. There is a 500-meter food street, and the music performance on the central stage ignites the enthusiasm of the audience, jointly painting a vivid summer night picture.

"The shopping center has a great location!" said a resident surnamed Wang, who sat on a small stool by the lake with her child. "Listening to the music amid the evening breeze, I can not only enjoy nature but also feel the pulse of the city. It feels very wonderful."

Another visitor surnamed Cui, who lives nearby, was delighted that it met the needs of the whole family in one stop.

"Children have fun, pets can be brought, and adults can stroll the market, listen to songs, and eat snacks. It's very convenient!"

In front of the day coffee and night wine food van in the market, various special drinks attract the attention of many visitors. During the day, it mainly serves healthy and refreshing fruit and vegetable tea series and classic coffee, and at night, it switches to wine drinks to match the live music atmosphere.

In response to the city government's call to develop the night economy and light show cultural tourism projects, the mall makes full use of the Beishuiwan lakeside resources. Through markets, performances, and lights, it aims to create a high-quality lakeside space integrating leisure, entertainment, and consumption for residents.