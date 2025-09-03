"It's hoped that scholars from the two countries will translate historical experience and memory into practical wisdom and shared responsibility, and promote cooperation in building a community with a shared future for mankind," Lin said.

In addressing the forum, Professor Lin Zaiyong, Party secretary of Shanghai Normal University, highlighted the tremendous sacrifices made by both Chinese and French people in winning victories in the anti-fascist war.

The "2025 China-France Forum: World War II from Multiple Perspectives" took place at Shanghai Normal University on Tuesday to underscore the brutality of war and the preciousness of peace.

More than 40 Chinese and French scholars attended a forum and shared new findings on the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

This view was shared by Yu Jiang, Chinese consul-general in Lyon, France, who noted in an online speech that the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War was hard-won through the joint struggle of the Chinese people, anti-fascist allies and peoples across the globe.

Yu made particular mention of the "hump route by bike" opened by French doctor Jean-Augustin Bussière to transport valuable medical supplies to the Eighth Route Army's base areas, and the refugee safety zone established by Father Jacquinot de Besange.

The diplomat observed that both Bussière and De Besange have made indelible contributions to China's victory in the war, while co-authoring a chapter of friendship that signals their unremitting pursuit of peace.

In her report, Professor Gaël Eismann from Université de Caen Normandie detailed the suffering endured by French civilians under Nazi German occupation from 1940 to 1944. She noted that civilians arrested during this period faced wildly different fates. Some were put on trial and jailed in France; others were tried there and then executed. Still more were tried and later deported, while some were deported with no trial at all. Many were sent to concentration camps, without judicial process. And some were even executed as hostages, or massacred without the slightest pretense of formal procedures.

In his speech, Fudan University professor Wu Jingping talked about documented China-France cooperation during World War II in railway construction, the opening of international transportation routes, the dispatch of military advisers, and the military cooperation agreements, noting that the relations between the two countries were once very close, until France's defeat and surrender to Germany.

One Frenchman's charitable effort in wartime Shanghai was elaborated by Su Zhiliang, professor at the Urban Culture Research Center, Shanghai Normal University.

In November 1937, thanks to his fraternity, perseverance, creativity, talent and sense of responsibility, and leveraging his ties with Chinese and foreign parties, the priest De Besange established the wartime civilian safety zone in Nanshi (now Huangpu District). By one count, until June 1940, the zone had protected more than 300,000 Chinese refugees.

The Shanghai Model of wartime refugee protection was then extended to Nanjing, Hankou, Guangzhou, even to France and Germany, and was instrumental in the conclusion of the Fourth Geneva Convention, as wartime protection of civilians became the consensus of all countries, in a signal mark of human progress.

Citing De Besange's philanthropy, charitable acts, dedication and compassion as a noble trait that transcends national, racial, religious and political divides, Su praised this eminent Friend of China as a shining example of world humanism in the 20th century.