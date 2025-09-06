Yi Huiman, former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and deputy director of the Committee on Economic Affairs of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and law," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced on September 6.

Yi, born in December 1964, served as president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China starting in 2013, and later led the CSRC from 2019 to 2024.