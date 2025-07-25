Shanghai's economy grew 5.1 percent from a year earlier in the first half, sustaining the same momentum as the first quarter to stay on route of the 5 percent target set for the year, the Shanghai Statistics Bureau said on Friday.

The city's gross domestic product amounted to 2.62 trillion yuan (US$366 billion) in the first six months, with the growth led by the service sector which rose 5.4 percent, while the manufacturing sector was up 3.9 percent and the agricultural sector up 1.9 percent.

"Shanghai has achieved a stable economic development, with new industries becoming major driving forces of the high-quality growth," the bureau said in a statement.

The city's industrial output increased 5.6 percent in the first half, 2.1 percentage points faster than that in the first quarter. It was bolstered by the sectors such as artificial intelligence that jumped 12.3 percent and integrated circuits with an 11.7 percent rise in production.