Police in Shanghai say they have handled over 1,500 cases of illegally installed high-intensity headlights on electric bikes over the past two weeks.

The crackdown came after a surge in complaints from cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians alike, all reporting being blinded or distracted by the unregulated, often aftermarket lights, many of which far exceed legal brightness limits.

Of these, 61 have been transferred to the market supervision department for further investigation.

The lights, on the front of e-bikes in addition to the original equipment, are becoming a serious hazard to safe riding and driving on the city's roads, according to the Shanghai Observer.

"It's blinding," said a regular e-bike commuter. "When one of the e-bikes with those super-bright rigs comes at you from the opposite direction, I can't see a thing. I have no choice but to hug the curb to get out of their way."

Many delivery e-bikes, for example, now sport three lights: one on the front, two on the sides. Though small individually, their combined glare can outshine even car headlights, particularly in low-light conditions, creating hazardous blind spots for oncoming traffic.

Investigations found that most e-bike repair shops offer such modifications, installing extra lights within 30 minutes.

The shops could only equip extra lights, rather than making existing lights brighter.

Depending on the type of e-bike, the power of the extra lights, and the amount of work involved, the cost of installing extra lights ranges from less than a hundred to several hundred.

The lights can be easily ordered online, and then installed by repair shops.

Social media has even seen riders flaunting their modified setups as a "cool" status symbol, while shops capitalize on demand to drum up business, a phenomenon that has raised safety alarms.

Such installations can be dangerous in that they require extra wiring, and the heavy workload might, in extreme cases, result in fire.

While some delivery riders said extra lights make it easier to find their way in the dark, the revamp goes against current technical specifications for e-bikes, which have strict standards for lights, including their intensity.

The city's regulations on non-motor vehicles prohibits the installation or modification of devices that endanger traffic safety, while modified e-bikes are also banned on roads. Violators would face a fine, and be required to restore their e-bikes to factory condition.

Huang Linlu, deputy captain of a female traffic police squadron in the Pudong New Area, said glare of such illegal lights would disrupt the visual judgment of other road users and lead to accidents.

"If a traffic accident is caused by the illegal installation of lights, both the driver of the e-bike and the modification shop may be held legally liable," she said.

She said a more fundamental solution might be to enhance regulations on repair shops who carry out these installations. When information about these shops is obtained, it would be submitted to the market supervisor, which could issue punishments.