Three cleaning staff were killed and another injured after being struck by a train on Shaoxing Metro Line 2, authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred around 11:40pm on September 13, during non-operating hours. Four cleaners, assigned to clean the storage tracks, mistakenly entered the main operational tracks and were hit by a returning maintenance train.

Three died despite emergency treatment, while the fourth is recovering.

A preliminary investigation found the workers had entered the main line without following prescribed routes, exposing gaps in safety management. Authorities said a full investigation is ongoing, and results will be made public.

Shaoxing Metro expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families, pledging stronger safety oversight and citywide inspections.