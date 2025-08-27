Charity begins at home: Influencer takes elderly villagers on free trip

Imagine leaving your small mountain village for the very first time – guided not by a travel agency, but by a young woman known for selling vegetables on the dusty roads of rural China. Li Fugui, from Xinxiang, Henan Province, rose to fame by sharing her journey as an itinerant vendor, but her new path is even more remarkable. The wanghong (Internet celebrity), who has about 10 million fans, went viral again, this time for her new profession as a "tour guide," after taking 46 elderly people from the highlands to Zhengzhou, capital of the province. "I want to get them out of this mountain. This time, I would be the guardian, and they are all my children," said 27-year-old Li, who is known as the "vegetable-selling beauty," because she used to go from village to village selling tofu, steamed buns and other everyday essentials.

She began sharing videos of herself working on her property or selling vegetables in 2021. Since 2023, she has been selling more products from a second-hand truck. One of her popular videos was "How much can you make in a day selling goods in villages?" Through her contacts with local villagers, she discovered that while traveling far from home is easy for young people, it is not so easy for many elderly people who have never traveled before. Some people are in their 80s, but the farthest they've ever traveled is only a dozen kilometers. In a video published by China Central Television in late July, Li spoke about the sincerity and kindness of the elderly villagers, which helped her discover something meaningful beyond merely making money. She decided to organize a trip for them. She visited the villages where she typically sells goods door-to-door, inviting the elderly to join a free one-day trip to Zhengzhou, where they could watch traditional local drama. She extended the invitation to everyone over the age of 60, expecting that some might decline due to frugality or the hot weather.

Li was mistaken: All of them were eager to explore the outside world. Some elderly people smiled and expressed their gratitude, while others insisted on offering her popsicles and homegrown fruits as a token of thanks. Even a blind man chose to participate, saying, "I can't see, but I can still hear, can't I?" Wang Peijin lives by himself. His family urged Li not to take him out, worried that no one would be around to look after him. But Wang was determined, and Li found it hard to turn him down. The influencer took detailed notes on the 60 candidates' physical conditions, including their age, mobility, whether they would be accompanied by family, and whether they suffered from hearing loss or motion sickness.

Before departure, she checked each traveler's blood pressure, purchased insurance for them, told their children of the plan, and packed several medications. Nonetheless, she was so concerned that she did not sleep well for several days. A total of 46 villagers left for the trip in two coaches, escorted by four tour guides, at a cost of more than 20,000 yuan (US$2,800). During the two-and-a-half-hour drive, many passengers looked out the window as the familiar farmland gave way to lofty structures. Li made arrangements for the elderly to see traditional dramas in a theater that day. She was surprised that when they arrived in Zhengzhou after a long journey, they were still lively, even after a full day of activities.

At the end of the trip, Li asked a photographer to take individual portraits of each traveler, which was a meaningful gesture for some of them who had never had their photos taken by a professional photographer. Li said that she simply wanted the people to have a different experience so that their lives were not limited to planting, weeding, and spraying pesticides at home. They, too, may appreciate drama and performances.

Li is an influencer, but her life is far from easy. Her marriage ended, and both of her parents were intellectually challenged. She provided for her family of four (her grandfather is still living) by selling products door to door in villages. Her frank videos, however, reflect her positivity, simplicity and kindness, since they are all heartfelt, true-life experiences that are unfiltered and unembellished.