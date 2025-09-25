The 2025 China International Industry Fair (CIIF) has introduced its first-ever Green and Low-Carbon Pavilion, showcasing cutting-edge green technologies and solutions at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The pavilion provides a platform for exchanging ideas on green transformation and highlights Shanghai's progress and plans in sustainable development.

The pavilion is a hub of innovation, featuring a wide range of exhibits from leading companies and institutions.

Key highlights include China's first "five-in-one" intelligent control energy platform in the Lingang area, which manages water, electricity, oil, gas and hydrogen; "Zero-Carbon Factory" solutions in the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone; a physical model of a 25MW offshore wind turbine from Shanghai Electric; Baowu's solution for recycling 63 million tons of industrial solid waste annually, converting steel slag and fly ash into high-value raw materials; and integrated solutions for building and industrial energy savings, such as smart building ecosystems and waste heat recovery systems, from companies like Midea and Baosteel.

More than just a showcase stage, the Green and Low-Carbon Pavilion catalyzes collaboration. It brings together policymakers, businesses, and investors, facilitating valuable discussions and partnerships to drive the green transition forward. The exhibition is designed to be a valuable resource for everyone — from industry experts seeking new technologies to the general public interested in a sustainable future.