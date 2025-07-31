China has urged Japan to take effective measures to protect Chinese citizens, after two Chinese men were seriously injured in a violent street attack in central Tokyo on Thursday.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing that the Chinese Embassy in Japan had promptly raised concerns with the Japanese side and was working to verify the situation.
"We urge the Japanese side to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens," the spokesperson said.
According to Jiji Press, the incident took place at around 9am in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. Two Chinese nationals were walking down a street when four young men suddenly attacked them with iron pipes, striking their heads and causing severe bleeding.
The attackers fled in the direction of Akihabara Station and escaped in a vehicle with a Kansai license plate, authorities said.
The victims, who sustained serious head injuries, said they had no prior contact with the attackers and were not robbed during the assault. Police believe the suspects are in their twenties and are currently searching for them.
Following the incident, the Chinese Embassy in Japan immediately contacted the victims and visited the local police station, urging Japanese authorities to promptly apprehend the suspects and ensure the safety and rights of Chinese nationals in Japan.
In response to the recent rising xenophobic sentiment in Japan, the embassy said it had lodged a formal protest with Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and called for effective measures to protect Chinese citizens.