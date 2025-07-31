China calls on Japan to ensure safety of Chinese citizens after Tokyo attack

China has urged Japan to take effective measures to protect Chinese citizens, after two Chinese men were seriously injured in a violent street attack in central Tokyo on Thursday. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing that the Chinese Embassy in Japan had promptly raised concerns with the Japanese side and was working to verify the situation. "We urge the Japanese side to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens," the spokesperson said.

According to Jiji Press, the incident took place at around 9am in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. Two Chinese nationals were walking down a street when four young men suddenly attacked them with iron pipes, striking their heads and causing severe bleeding. The attackers fled in the direction of Akihabara Station and escaped in a vehicle with a Kansai license plate, authorities said.