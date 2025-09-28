Li Haoran, a Chinese postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University, was found dead at his home on September 25, according to the New Jersey university's campus media report on September 26. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Li recently completed his PhD in electrical and computer engineering and had continued at Princeton as a postdoctoral fellow, according to The Cover, a news media group.

He earned his undergraduate degree in electronic engineering at Tsinghua University before moving to the United States and joining Princeton in 2019, where he conducted research on machine learning applications for power electronics and co-authored award-winning work under assistant professor Chen Minjie.

Princeton University confirmed Li's death in a message to students and staff, expressing condolences to his family. "We know that every member of our community joins us in sending condolences to Haoran's family and in wishing them strength," the email stated.

The message did not specify details of Li's death but provided links to student support resources, including round-the-clock counseling services.

Li's death is the latest in a series of fatalities at Princeton. In the past four years, at least eight students or researchers have died, including four by suicide, Shanghai Morning Post reported.