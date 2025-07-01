Air New Zealand has marked the Asian debut of its newly upgraded 787-9 Dreamliner cabin with an inaugural flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the latest key step in its long-term commitment to the China market.

The upgraded aircraft, offering enhanced cabin comfort and amenities, was recently introduced on the Shanghai-Auckland route.

"We're excited to give Chinese travelers the first look at our elevated in-flight experience," said Greg Foran, CEO of Air New Zealand. Starting in October, the airline will increase premium economy and business premier seats on the route by 33 percent to meet rising demand.

Alongside the flight debut, Air New Zealand also announced a new strategic tripartite partnership with Air China and Tourism New Zealand, aimed at strengthening Chinese outbound tourism to New Zealand.

In the year ending March 2025, Chinese visitor arrivals in New Zealand reached 248,000, up 18 percent year-on-year, making China the country's third-largest source of international tourists.

"New Zealand has always been a key market in our Asia-Pacific network," said Ma Chongxian, chairman of Air China. "We look forward to injecting new momentum into the recovery of the China-New Zealand travel market through deeper cooperation."

René de Monchy, chief executive of Tourism New Zealand, said Chinese travel preferences are shifting towards small-group and immersive experiences.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised the partnership, calling it a major step in revitalizing the country's tourism sector. He noted that reactivating demand from key markets like China is critical for tourism recovery and for strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations.