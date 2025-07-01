A new destination for science fiction fans is opening in suburban Shanghai's Fengxian District. The Waving Cube Science Fiction Museum, featuring an immersive "Three Body Problem" experience, opens to the public on July 5.

Inspired by the best-selling Chinese sci-fi trilogy, the museum offers visitors a chance to step inside a futuristic world of space battles, alien civilizations and cutting-edge technology.

It is the first venue in Shanghai to center a major exhibition on the global sci-fi phenomenon.

The "Three-Body Problem" exhibit is the museum's centerpiece. Housed on the second floor, the space recreates scenes and themes from the novels.

Visitors can create their own avatar, interact with digital displays, and track their performance in real time with a points system.