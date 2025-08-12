The total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Jiading exceeded 180.5 billion yuan (US$25 billion) in the first five months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.3 percent, according to the district's statistics bureau.

This growth rate is 0.7 percentage points higher than the rate recorded from January to April, indicating a steady upward trend. Notably, the automobile industry continued to play a significant role, while strategic emerging industries sustained positive growth momentum.

The automobile industry alone achieved an industrial output value of 116.78 billion yuan from January to May, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 8.2 percent and leading the district's industrial sector growth.

The auto parts industry also showed strength, increasing by 9 percent year-on-year to reach a scale of 95.01 billion yuan, underscoring the resilience of the regional industrial chain.

SAIC Volkswagen recorded an impressive performance, with terminal sales of 96,000 vehicles in June, a year-on-year increase of 15.1 percent. Its sales in the first half of the year reached 523,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 2.3 percent.

The output value from its Anting base has consistently grown this year. The MEB factory, the first of its kind for the Volkswagen Group globally, is specifically designed for the pure electric platform and continues to mass-produce new energy models, including the ID family and Audi Q5 e-tron.



