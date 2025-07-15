A Cappella music competition hits right note

Beautiful melodies resonated at Shanghai West Bund Theater in Xuhui District on Saturday with the award ceremony of the 2025 Yangtze River Delta A Cappella Music Competition and the Champion Night. A Cappella teams and music lovers from Guizhou Province and the Yangtze River Delta region gathered at this art palace, known as "the shining pearl of art on the Huangpu River", to celebrate the grand musical event.

This year's competition, with a history dating back to 2015, attracted 64 teams in total, an increase of 40 percent compared with last year, and 39 teams entered the final, who delivered a wonderful audio-visual feast to the audience. Three teams in different age groups topped out.

"The number of teams has increased significantly, moreover, the entire teams have made great progress in terms of technical aspects such as intonation, rhythm, singing skill, and the integration of traditional Chinese culture, as well as their diversity," said Xu Cong, one of the judges. "Today's event is really an international and high-level competition and it's the highest-level competition I've seen in recent years, which is truly impressive. More and more enthusiasts of A Cappella gathered together, and this event has indeed driven the development of A Cappella in general." From the performance sites of the Gate M West Bund Dream Center dock and a themed cruise ship to the stage of the award ceremony, robot "Akaka" joined the music teams, showing B-box to the audience and winning cheers and applause.

As a world intangible cultural heritage, Dong ethnic choral songs are known as "Oriental A Cappella." When the ethereal and melodious singing of Dong chorus resounded on the bank of the Huangpu River, interweaving and colliding with the modern and fashionable A Cappella, it revealed a unique artistic charm. In addition, original songs adapted from Shanghai-style rap, such as "Jinling Tower," cleverly demonstrated the innovative expression of music and the unique charm of intangible cultural heritage.

The Yangtze River Delta A Cappella Music Competition is not only a feast of music, but also an important bridge to promote cultural exchange and tourism development, officials with the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau said. As one of the serial A Cappella activities in Xuhui, an A Cappella themed cruise tour was organized on Friday. Passengers participated in music appreciation classes and music salons while enjoying the beautiful scenery of the West Bund onboard, blending river sightseeing and art enjoyment with the water music tour. "The scenery is very beautiful and the trip gives me a short respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life," said Hamza Boukili from France, who has been in Shanghai for five years.

He teaches applied mathematics at the Paris Elite Institute, a joint program between Shanghai Jiao Tong University and top French engineering schools. Now, he is a permanent resident, and he calls Xuhui home. "I am quite familiar with the West Bund as I jog here every weekend," he said. "I love Xuhui as life here is quite convenient and the environment is superb." The newly opened Shanghai West Bund Theater will regularly hosts public welfare activities, allowing more citizens to enter the art palace. The "Beautiful Sunday" public welfare activities, various theme lectures, backstage visits and pop-up performances will be held regularly, integrating art into daily life.