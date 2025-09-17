When Wu Jian, a star quant at hedge fund Two Sigma, bragged on Chinese social media platform RedNote that he'd earned "wealth beyond imagination," few imagined the post would help unravel a US$165-million fraud.

The 34-year-old Chinese national now faces United States charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly manipulating at least 14 investment models to inflate his pay. Wu is currently considered a fugitive.

Two Sigma is a New York–based hedge fund with more than US$60 billion in assets under management.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan, New York City, and the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wu secretly altered Two Sigma's algorithms between November 2021 and August 2023.

By tweaking the models he built or co-developed, Wu allegedly made them mimic predictions from existing strategies, sidestepping the firm's rule that new models must be "uncorrelated."

The overlapping strategies misled Two Sigma into believing it provided unique insights, but instead exposed client accounts to the same market risks – leading to losses of at least US$165 million, which the firm later reimbursed.