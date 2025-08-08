On the world's 1st 'pain island,' Shanghai turns fandom into business

Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily

The train on Shanghai's Metro Line 12 slows into the Fuxing Island Station. On the platform, groups of youngsters adjust wigs and armor pieces or compare hand-painted props. Bags are covered in "pain badges" – pins and plush mascots of beloved characters. Following signs past the ticket gates, they join a steady stream toward the island's entrance, where an industrial dock, leafy groves, and brick warehouses have been transformed into an outdoor anime and gaming space. They are heading to the Red Land – the world's first open-air "pain island" dedicated to anime, games, and pop culture. The term "pain" comes from the Japanese word ita, used in otaku culture to describe items – cars, bags, even buildings – decorated so heavily with anime or game characters that they are "painfully" conspicuous. The three-day event, organized by lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, has turned 80,000 square meters of the island, Shanghai's only inland island in Yangpu District along the Huangpu River, into an "open-world adventure." Visitors choose roles, collect "equipment packs," and complete missions at 50 interactive booths representing popular IPs, including Pokémon, Aniplex, King of Glory, Genshin Impact and Cyberpunk 2077.

Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily

The event signals Shanghai's ambition to become a global erciyuan – or "two-dimensional" – capital, where fan culture meets city planning. The term erciyuan (二次元) refers to the broader ACG (animation, comics, games) culture, often linked with cosplay, themed merchandise, and digital fandom. Once niche, it has entered China's youth mainstream, fueling large conventions and themed retail nationwide. The debut Red Land sold out in seconds. Each ticket included not only entry to the installations but citywide perks, including shopping and dining coupons, themed mall discounts, and dedicated shuttle buses wrapped in anime art. Stepping onto the island is like walking into a game map. Booths are themed after popular games, with costumed characters posing for photos with visitors. Attendees play mini-games to win souvenirs and trade badges with each other. Oversized game character statues stand beside historic cranes and warehouses. The historic Fuxing Island Park has been transformed into a scene from the mobile game "NARAKA: BLADEPOINT." In one corner, "Genshin Impact" cosplayers trade fan-made stickers. In another, cosplayers queue up to meet a costumed Pokémon. Nicole Wang, who had just completed her doctorate in journalism and communication at Zhejiang University, traveled from Hefei, neighboring Anhui Province, on Friday morning for the event. "I saw the promotions on Xiaohongshu and so many of my favorite IPs were here," she explained.

Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily

Wang's relationship with erciyuan culture began in primary school, when Japanese anime dominated, and deepened in high school after discovering "Jianwang 3," a popular domestic online game. "The player atmosphere was great – mentors and friends helped me level up. It felt like joining a real martial arts world." Over the years, she began cosplaying her favorite characters and creating fan works – from songs and videos to scripts and radio dramas. Wang, 27, arrived in full cosplay as owner of Baoqingfang, a fox spirit and inn proprietress from the Chinese animation film "White Snake." She wore a teal dress layered with a red-and-pink floral robe, a white fox mask at the back of her head, fluffy white ear accessories, and a flower hairpin. "I think Shanghai's erciyuan thrives because it's open, the government supports events with subsidies and venues, and major game companies are based here to keep IPs evolving," she said. "I feel more comfortable wearing cosplay in Shanghai than in other cities."

Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily

Shanghai's erciyuan history dates back decades. Shanghai Animation Film Studio, founded in 1957, created national classics such as "The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven" and "Nezha Conquers the Dragon King," blending traditional art with cinematic storytelling. Today, these characters return in 3D remakes, AR (augmented reality) exhibitions, and merchandise, while new studios like miHoYo and Lilith Games develop original IPs with millions of global users. Dudu, a former national tennis-player-turned-coach, has seen the shift firsthand. "I came to Red Land to meet my favorite game characters in real life," she said. "It feels like stepping into the game world." A coser surnamed Mai from Chengdu, southwestern Sichuan Province, who attended the event with her parents, sees it as a family bridge. "My parents used to think cosplay was strange. Now they even join me at events." Red Land joins a crowded cultural calendar. In June alone, Shanghai hosted 13 anime conventions and over 40 pop-ups. Malls such as Bailian ZX and Joy City have repositioned as "erciyuan malls" with cosplay-friendly spaces, IP displays, and themed cafés. The city's recent launch of "nine measures" provides financial incentives, licensing support, and public venue access for content creators.

Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily

In Xuhui District, the new NeoWorld erciyuan industry park in Caohejing connects game studios, live venues and retail. Tech giants Tencent, NetEase and miHoYo have moved in, while nearby Metro stations and buses carry character art and QR codes linking to virtual content. Yin Chunbo, vice president of miHoYo, calls this full-chain development essential. "Animation, games, concerts, IP licensing, and even traditional culture can be connected through technology. But to become a sustainable industry, we need creation, production, and global distribution to grow together." Large events bring measurable gains. During Bilibili World week last month, travel bookings to Shanghai rose 35 percent, train ticket searches increased 36 percent, and high-end hotel bookings near the venue grew nearly six-fold, according to Meituan, a leading online platform. Foot traffic in the Wujiaochang commercial area of Yangpu District rose by 238 percent in three days. Transaction volume was up 337 percent. "We expect Red Land to have a similar effect," said Bao Funan, deputy director of Yangpu's commerce commission. Bai Ban, Xiaohongshu's content supervisor, said Fuxing Island's mix of historic shipyards and modern spaces was a deliberate choice. "It fits the worlds of games and anime. We want more young people to know this place."

Imaginechina