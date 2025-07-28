The new site of the AIM Global Center of Excellence (CoE) opened on Sunday at Grand NeoBay in Minhang District, as part of the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

Jointly established by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Shanghai Municipal Government, and the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, the AIM Global CoE serves as the first physical hub of the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing (AIM Global).

As the first specialized international organization under the UN framework focused on AI cooperation, the center aims to accelerate the responsible and inclusive use of AI in industries, with a focus on advancing global industrial development.

Now fully operational, it is expected to bring more international projects, technologies, resources, and talent to Minhang, further driving innovation and industrial upgrade in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the center has signed a series of strategic partnerships to boost research and development. These include the launch of a Shanghai-Macau AI translational medicine center with the Macau Translational Medicine Center; the creation of a regional and country studies institute with Shanghai Polytechnic University; and the establishment of a global AI perception and intelligent data center in partnership with QuantaEye.