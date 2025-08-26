The event brought together global industry executives to address cross-regional resource integration, cultural exchange, and long-term growth, with the objective of fostering an open and collaborative global esports ecosystem.

The 2025 Global Esports Conference has concluded in Jing'an on August 1.

China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association Esports Committee , Jing'an Culture and Tourism Administration, and Japan Esports Union signed a strategic collaboration MOU at the conference. Tournament operations, content creation, industry research, international standards, talent development, technological R&D, and data analytics will be the focus. The partnership seeks to expand international esports collaboration using Jing'an's industrial foundation and policy advantages.

The event also announced the "Lingjing Fusion" plan to recruit premium resources, organize high-profile competitions, incubate breakthrough goods, and develop a full-cycle service center at the Lingshi China Esports Center for the "Global E-sports Capital" core area.

Riot Games' worldwide competitive season finale, VALORANT Champions 2026, will be held in Shanghai for the first time. The tournament, featuring top teams from all major areas, is the highest level of VALORANT competition and will enhance Shanghai's worldwide esports profile.

The 2025 China Esports Industry Report showed that the industry generated 12.76 billion yuan in revenue in the first half of 2025, up 6.1 percent year-over-year, with approximately 493 million users nationwide.

Jing'an has approximately 100 esports companies, including Riot Games, EA, TJ Sports, and local developers. About 15 district-developed games are licensed annually. Creative hubs including the Shanghai Ultra High-definition Audiovisual Industrial Cluster, esports-ready stadiums like the Jing'an Sports Center, and professional broadcast and XR studios are in the district.