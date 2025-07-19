Shanghai has allocated a further 500 million yuan (US$70 million) worth of coupons for locals and tourists to spur spending for catering, accommodation, movies and sports, the city government said on Friday.



Several new batches of vouchers have been allocated from the city's fiscal budget for the second half of this year to boost the retail and service sector, with more focus on leisure activities.

Relevant authorities will also encourage further synergies between food and beverage vendors and other leisure activities such as entertainment venues, sports games and exhibition organizers to achieve the best integrated results to stimulate consumption sentiment, said Shanghai Commerce Commission Director Zhu Min.

Vouchers worth 350 million yuan will encourage spending at food and beverage vendors. A monthly lucky draw will be held for local residents who apply at all three payment sites – Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay.

In addition to 30 million in coupons for movie lovers, another 30 million yuan in vouchers have been allocated for cultural events such as plays, musicals and other theatrical performances, as well as e-sports competitions.

The new scheme was designed to promote high-quality performances and cultural events in the city, and audiences from all over the country can apply for the discount coupons.

The coupons will also be eligible for major shows staged during the Shanghai International Arts Festival in October and November.

A new type of voucher for minsu (Chinese homestay) in rural areas will be set aside in addition to subsidies for accommodation and tourism spots, and they will be available monthly on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the city's cultural and tourism administration.

They are included in 80 million yuan worth of coupons targeting tourism and sightseeing spending, and combo packs for accommodation and other types of activities such as health and wellness programs and excursions.

From mid-August, anyone can apply for the coupons for both online booking and offline spending at the city's tourist attractions.

For sports spectators, a new type of voucher will be available when purchasing tickets for events staged in Shanghai, targeting both overseas and domestic customers. Altogether 30 million yuan of subsidies for fitness training and sports events are on offer.

Both visitors from out of town as well as local residents can collect the vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis from next month.