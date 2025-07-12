A Chinese university has expelled a student over an alleged affair with former Ukrainian esports star Danylo Teslenko, known as Zeus, citing damage to national dignity and school reputation.

The disciplinary move has ignited fierce public debate over privacy, morality, and institutional overreach.

In a public notice issued this week, Dalian Polytechnic University announced that a female student surnamed Li was expelled for "inappropriate behavior" that occurred on December 16, 2024.

The disciplinary action was taken under the university's internal rules prohibiting improper relations with foreigners that may harm "the country's image or the university's reputation."

The controversy stems from a viral video, allegedly posted by Zeus in a private fan group, in which he appeared to brag about a sexual encounter with the student. The 37-year-old former esports champion, who is reportedly married, has not responded publicly.