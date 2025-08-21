Time-honored folktales and superb aesthetics and artworks of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) have inspired an original dance drama, which is now competing in Shanghai for the Lotus Awards – China's highest honor for dance.

Titled "Baby Pillow," the dance drama takes the Northern Song Dynasty Ding Kiln white glazed artwork "Pillow in the Shape of A Child" – a treasure in Beijing's Palace Museum – as the creative source. Ancient Chinese folk legends are adapted into a heartwarming story about family affection and bonds.

The drama vividly portrays people's daily lives, diverse folk customs and touching emotions among characters. Traditional culture achieves contemporary expression on stage.