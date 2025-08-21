Time-honored folktales and superb aesthetics and artworks of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) have inspired an original dance drama, which is now competing in Shanghai for the Lotus Awards – China's highest honor for dance.
Titled "Baby Pillow," the dance drama takes the Northern Song Dynasty Ding Kiln white glazed artwork "Pillow in the Shape of A Child" – a treasure in Beijing's Palace Museum – as the creative source. Ancient Chinese folk legends are adapted into a heartwarming story about family affection and bonds.
The drama vividly portrays people's daily lives, diverse folk customs and touching emotions among characters. Traditional culture achieves contemporary expression on stage.
Some scenes of the drama are even reminiscent of Zhang Zeduan's famous 12th-century scroll painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival."
The play's chief director Jin Miaomiao, a professor at the Beijing Dance Academy, believes that Chinese stories should be told in the Chinese way.
"The dance drama is presented in the form of chapters and scrolls, providing an insight into the warmth and importance of family from generation to generation," Jin said.