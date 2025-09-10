A female passenger was bitten and scratched by a meerkat carried by the driver during a ride-hailing trip in Shanghai on September 4, leaving her with dozens of wounds on her hands and right foot, according to Shanghai Morning Post.

The woman recounted the incident in a video posted online on September 8. She said the animal suddenly leapt into the back seat shortly after the ride began around 9am, attacking her repeatedly. The passenger reported the case to police the same day and received medical treatment, including vaccinations.

Investigations later confirmed that the meerkat had been brought into the vehicle by the driver.