A female passenger was bitten and scratched by a meerkat carried by the driver during a ride-hailing trip in Shanghai on September 4, leaving her with dozens of wounds on her hands and right foot, according to Shanghai Morning Post.
The woman recounted the incident in a video posted online on September 8. She said the animal suddenly leapt into the back seat shortly after the ride began around 9am, attacking her repeatedly. The passenger reported the case to police the same day and received medical treatment, including vaccinations.
Investigations later confirmed that the meerkat had been brought into the vehicle by the driver.
In response to the incident, the ride-hailing app Didachuxing stated on September 9 that the driver's account has been temporarily suspended and the passenger's payment has been fully refunded.
The platform, not to be confused with the popular Didi Chuxing car-hailing app, also said that the driver has agreed to cover the passenger's medical expenses and compensate her for lost wages once her treatment is complete.
Police have stepped in to investigate.
Meerkats are not on China's protected species list and can be kept legally if sourced through proper channels, with prices starting around 2,000 yuan (US$280.85). But experts warn they are social animals that may become aggressive if kept alone, according to the report.
While tame with their owner, they often view strangers as intruders and can inflict serious bites.