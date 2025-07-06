"The Phantasmagoria of the Dropped Piece" has been shortlisted for the Walthamstow International Film Festival, the only Chinese work among the 99 selected pieces.

It was created by Luo Ruizhe, an undergraduate student majoring in Broadcasting and Television Directing at Shanghai Lida University.

After winning the "Best Experimental Film" award at the Boden International Film Festival, the three-minute short film has now garnered its fifth nomination for an international film festival.

Focusing on an ordinary worker named Han Lin, it tells the story of her accidentally entering a chess piece world controlled by her boss.

Within the surreal realm, she witnesses various puppet-like individuals manipulated as tools. Although she attempts to resist, she ultimately becomes another controlled pawn.

In the film, disparate elements such as factory machines, games consoles, and clocks are integrated into a surreal chessboard structure, creating a metaphorical space imbued with social critique.

Employing surreal techniques to portray the gambling between workers and capital, it demonstrates an avant-garde spirit that breaks with traditional creative thinking.