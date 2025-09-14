There's a psychological concept known as "time illusion," where unpleasant moments feel longer than they actually are. But for many Chinese netizens, it's not an illusion – some video platforms are literally making ads longer than advertised.
According to a Red Star News investigation, popular streaming sites, including Youku, Mango TV and iQiyi, have been marking pre-roll ads at 80 or 120 seconds, but the real playtime is several seconds longer.
Tests showed that on Youku's hit drama When Destiny Brings the Demon, an ad labeled "119 seconds" actually ran 123 seconds, costing viewers four extra seconds. On Mango TV, a drama ad marked as 80 seconds ran for 83. iQiyi's ads were also three seconds longer than what the on-screen counter promised.
Customer service at Mango TV explained that "pre-loading" accounts for the extra time. Other smaller platforms were also found to stretch ad times, though by only about a second.
Legal experts say this practice may violate China's Advertisement Law and the Law on the Protection of Consumers' Rights and Interests.
Lawyer Wang Qiang from Lexiance Partners told Chengdu.cn: "If an ad countdown shows 80 seconds but actually runs for 83, it constitutes false representation of its duration, directly misleading consumers."
Another lawyer, Zhao Liyun of Tahota Law Firm, noted that while current national laws don't set specific rules on ad duration, industry standards require platforms to clearly display accurate countdowns or progress bars.