Lots of lost moments! Video platforms accused of false ad timers

There's a psychological concept known as "time illusion," where unpleasant moments feel longer than they actually are. But for many Chinese netizens, it's not an illusion – some video platforms are literally making ads longer than advertised.

According to a Red Star News investigation, popular streaming sites, including Youku, Mango TV and iQiyi, have been marking pre-roll ads at 80 or 120 seconds, but the real playtime is several seconds longer. Tests showed that on Youku's hit drama When Destiny Brings the Demon, an ad labeled "119 seconds" actually ran 123 seconds, costing viewers four extra seconds. On Mango TV, a drama ad marked as 80 seconds ran for 83. iQiyi's ads were also three seconds longer than what the on-screen counter promised.