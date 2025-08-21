A 32-year-old man surnamed Liu stood trial on Thursday in a court in Guizhou Province for allegedly poisoning his 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter to death during the divorce cooling-off period in May, Jimu News reported.

Liu, from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, and his wife, Huang, married in 2014 and had two children. On May 20, the couple signed a divorce agreement, triggering a mandatory 30-day cooling-off period. The tragedy unfolded just days later.

Huang stated that on May 21, Liu threatened her with pesticide, bound her, and warned, "If we divorce, we die." She managed to placate him and escape, subsequently alerting the police.

In the early hours of May 22, Huang's brother received a suicide note from Liu and immediately alerted Huang and the police.

Police arriving at the scene found that Liu had deceived both children into drinking pesticide. Despite urgent medical intervention, the children could not be saved. Liu also ingested the poison in a suicide attempt but survived after treatment.

Huang and her brother attended the trial, both expressing their hope that Liu would be sentenced to death.

The hearing concluded around 1pm on Thursday, with a follow-up session scheduled for a later date.