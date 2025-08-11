The world's first "robot mother" could be unveiled within a year — complete with an artificial womb capable of carrying a pregnancy for 10 months, just like a human, according to a Chinese robotics expert, Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported today.

Zhang Qifeng, a PhD graduate from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said in a recent interview that he is developing a humanoid robot designed to replicate the entire human pregnancy process, from conception to birth, the report said.

Unlike traditional in-vitro fertilization or surrogacy, Zhang's prototype seeks to integrate a fully functional artificial womb into a human-shaped robot. The aim, he said, is to recreate not only the biological environment of a uterus but also the physical experience of pregnancy and childbirth, according to the report.

Zhang noted that the underlying incubator technology is already well developed. The next step is embedding it into a robot's abdomen.

He estimates that a working prototype could be ready within a year, with a target retail price of under 100,000 yuan (about US$14,000).

As for his motivation, Zhang said the robots are intended to meet the needs of people who do not wish to carry a pregnancy themselves but still want to have children.

The announcement has sparked heated debate online. Some netizens welcomed the concept, calling the price "acceptable," while others dismissed it as unrealistic or risky, suggesting that more practical household robots should take priority. Critics also voiced concerns over possible legal and ethical ramifications.

Zhang is the founder and CEO of Guangzhou Kayiwa Robot Technology Co. Since its founding in 2015, the company has launched a range of service robots for the hospitality and retail sectors, including restaurant servers and greeter robots.