Over the past year, the 17 "Blue Whale" enterprise protection workstations across Shanghai have solved more than 2,400 economic crime cases, including embezzlement, misappropriation of funds, and bribery. These efforts have helped over 100 companies recover losses totaling more than 690 million yuan (US$96 million), according to Xu Tianci, an officer with the economic crime investigation department of Shanghai police.

These workstations were jointly established in April 2024 by Shanghai police and the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce. They aim to provide enterprises with full-process judicial protection and strengthen the city's business environment.

Each workstation is staffed with police officers experienced in handling economic crimes. They follow a model of two days of on-site duty per week, along with 24/7 phone support. Some stations also include personnel from the procuratorate, courts, and market regulation authorities to provide comprehensive judicial assistance.

Enterprises can access services through phone or online booking, and visit the workstations on designated reception days.

Beyond responding to companies' requests, the workstations also actively reach out to businesses to conduct risk assessments and provide legal training. They have developed over 30 business-focused legal courses based on recent cases and delivered more than 130 lectures on-site at these firms. They help companies build internal controls to identify and respond to risks early effectively.