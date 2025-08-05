City's first in-station library launched at Shanghai South

Shanghai South Railway Station launched the city's first in-station library on August 5, giving passengers a cozy spot to dive into a wide range of reading materials.​

A collaboration between the railway hub and Zikawei Library, the Lighthouse Study is easy to locate near the security check at the station's northwest entrance. Hard to miss, it features a 50-meter-long, golden-colored arcade that bears a striking resemblance to the design of Zikawei Library.

The 400-square-meter space stocks over 1,000 books – all available for free browsing. Whether travelers are killing time before boarding the train or seeking a quiet break, the space offers a diverse selection to suit different tastes, from travel guides to literary classics. The warm, amber-colored lighting and the interior decorated with plants offer travelers a unique experience.​

"We have prepared an assorted selection of books to meet the diverse reading needs of passengers, and everyone is welcome to come here for free reading," said Gong Zhe, a staffer at the station.​

Passenger surnamed Li became one of the first readers at the new library on Tuesday.

"I was just looking for a place to rest and was immediately drawn in by a book about tourist spots in Zhejiang. We are traveling to Hangzhou today, so this is a perfect chance for us to update our travel plans," she said.

"Micro-renovation" has been applied to transform the terminal into one of the most beautiful railway stations, improving services and enriching passenger travel experience.

Beyond the new library, recent additions include an art gallery, an exhibition of art by autistic children, photo spots created on the theme of the famous game Genshin Impact, distribution of station-designed cultural products for children, and a Red Cross clinic offering basic medical services.

During the summer travel season, Shanghai South Railway Station has seen a daily average of 52,000 departing passengers, a 78 percent increase year-on-year.​