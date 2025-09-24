Roger Federer may have retired from the professional tour in 2022, but the Swiss maestro isn't quite done with the court just yet.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be back in the spotlight on October 10 at the Qizhong Tennis Center, where he will be the star of a special "Roger & Friends" celebrity doubles match during the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
The event is intended to be fun and light-hearted – filled with rallies, playful banter, and the kind of charm Federer has always brought to the game. The Swiss legend will be joined by a star-studded line-up of guests: martial arts icon Donnie Yen, best known for the "Ip Man" series; popular Chinese actor Wu Lei; and Zheng Jie, a former women's doubles world No. 3 and two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.
The pairings for the match are being kept under wraps for now, but the potential matchups are part of the fun. Federer, alongside Zheng, could showcase a duel of experience versus flair against Yen and Wu, while a Federer-Wu duo facing Zheng and Yen would bring a delightful mix of skill and showmanship.
Shanghai-born Wu, known to audiences as Leo Wu, has blossomed from child actor to leading man in some of China's most popular dramas and films. He takes the court at Qizhong not just for his screen credits but for his genuine passion for sport – from tennis and badminton to billiards.
Zheng, from Chengdu, Sichuan Province, made history as the first Chinese player to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinal and went on to win Olympic bronze in doubles in Beijing. She reached a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 3.
Wu and Zheng bring a unique mix of star power and sports pedigree to Federer's exhibition. One is a symbol of China's rise in tennis, and the other stands for a new generation of cultural icons.
From 2002 to 2024, Federer made at least 15 trips to the city – mostly for tournaments, but also once to inaugurate the newly built Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District. He became an instant fan favorite after his successes at the 2006 and 2007 Masters Cup here.
When the tournament evolved into the Shanghai Masters in 2009, the only ATP 1000 event in Asia, Federer participated in eight editions, lifting the trophy in 2014 and 2017.
His bond with Shanghai also extended well beyond the court. He has strolled through local markets, donned Tang suits, explored the World Expo, enjoyed a ride on the Shanghai Metro, and chatted warmly with fellow passengers. He has described Shanghai as a "second home" and said: "I just feel very welcome here."
It's this lasting bond with fans that makes Federer's comeback so resonant. In China, he wasn't just a champion on court – he was the player who sparked a generation's love for tennis.
The "Roger & Friends" match is not a comeback attempt but a celebration – a chance for fans to cheer once again, to relive memories, and to honor a player whose presence on court still commands attention.
While fans shouldn't expect a vintage performance from Federer or Zheng, who has long since retired from professional tennis, the evening will offer something equally valuable: an opportunity to celebrate the sport, witness some remarkable rallies, and enjoy the sight of two tennis champions returning to the court.
As Federer himself has often shown, tennis is not only about results. It is about connection, artistry and joy. On October 10, Shanghai will get to see all of that – and a reminder of why Roger Federer remains one of the game's most cherished ambassadors.