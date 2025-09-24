Guess who's dusting off his racket? It's Roger Federer!

Roger Federer may have retired from the professional tour in 2022, but the Swiss maestro isn't quite done with the court just yet. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be back in the spotlight on October 10 at the Qizhong Tennis Center, where he will be the star of a special "Roger & Friends" celebrity doubles match during the Rolex Shanghai Masters. The event is intended to be fun and light-hearted – filled with rallies, playful banter, and the kind of charm Federer has always brought to the game. The Swiss legend will be joined by a star-studded line-up of guests: martial arts icon Donnie Yen, best known for the "Ip Man" series; popular Chinese actor Wu Lei; and Zheng Jie, a former women's doubles world No. 3 and two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Courtesy of Rolex Shanghai Masters

The pairings for the match are being kept under wraps for now, but the potential matchups are part of the fun. Federer, alongside Zheng, could showcase a duel of experience versus flair against Yen and Wu, while a Federer-Wu duo facing Zheng and Yen would bring a delightful mix of skill and showmanship. Shanghai-born Wu, known to audiences as Leo Wu, has blossomed from child actor to leading man in some of China's most popular dramas and films. He takes the court at Qizhong not just for his screen credits but for his genuine passion for sport – from tennis and badminton to billiards. Zheng, from Chengdu, Sichuan Province, made history as the first Chinese player to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinal and went on to win Olympic bronze in doubles in Beijing. She reached a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 3. Wu and Zheng bring a unique mix of star power and sports pedigree to Federer's exhibition. One is a symbol of China's rise in tennis, and the other stands for a new generation of cultural icons.

Graphics by Li Xiaoying / Photos by Chen Di