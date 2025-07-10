As China grapples with scorching summer heat, an unexpected hero is going viral online as the ultimate bedtime companion – the humble winter melon.

Soft, plump, and made up of over 95 percent water, this cylindrical gourd is traditionally a staple in Chinese summer dishes. But now, it's earning a new title online: "nature's cooling pillow."

Photos of people – and even pets – snuggling up to winter melons have flooded Chinese social media, as netizens embrace the quirky trend in search of a better night's sleep.

The science is simple: the moisture-rich melon draws heat from the body, offering a natural way to cool down without switching on the AC.

