A wave of new developments unfolds in Minhang

Charity auction A total of 241,000 yuan (US$33,566.72) in charity funds were raised from an auction jointly hosted by the Minhang Branch of the Shanghai Charity Foundation and the Minhang Collectors Association in late June. As many as 117 artworks and collectibles were auctioned and the charity funds will be allocated for senior and child care projects at any eligible registry office nationwide, regardless of their household registration location.

World Health Assembly Representatives of the Minhang District Health Commission attended the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, and shared details about the development of the local community's healthcare system. Medical staff from the healthcare service centers in Gumei, Wujing and Hongqiao towns shared their experience in community health management as well as integration of medical care with wellness and disease prevention.

Twin towers Construction of the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Transformation Center was completed last month. Sitting inside the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park and being close to the Minhang campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the new twin towers host about 52,300 square meters of research and development and office space. It is expected to become an incubator to help entrepreneurs transform research works into commercial solutions.

Tesla service center Tesla's direct sale sheet metal repair and paint service center was unveiled in the E-Innovation Valley in Minhang's Wujing Town. The service center is expected to be a landmark location with delicate design and top service quality and efficiency. It also fits with the E-Innovation Valley's vision to pursue green and environmental friendly development.

Summer internship The kickoff ceremony for a summer internship program for Hong Kong students in Minhang was held in late June. This year a total of 58 students will carry out their internships over the 44-day project. Jointly launched by the Shanghai Minhang Overseas Friendship Association's Kowloon Federation of Associations, the program has brought about 500 students for internships in Minhang enterprises since 2016.

Tech firm HQ The headquarters of Shanghai Yuzhong Digital Smart New Energy Technology Co was set up in the Minhang area of the Hongqiao International Central Business District in late June. It marked a significant step for the globalization and technology advancement of Yuzhong New Energy Technology Co, its parent group, which is a leading player in the power electronic equipment and energy storage sector.