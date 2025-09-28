Shanghai's beloved resident acrobatic spectacle "ERA: Spirit of Shanghai" is preparing to take its next big leap – landing in Thailand as an overseas resident production.

Earlier this year, the show held a series of promotional events in Thailand that drew enthusiastic response from more than 130 local travel agencies. Talks are now under way with Thai partners, raising expectations that the production will take root there.

Organizers expect 20,000 Thai visitors to see "ERA" this year and are in discussions with local partners to make a resident production in Thailand a reality.

First premiered at Shanghai Circus World on September 27, 2005, "ERA" has become a cultural phenomenon. Over 20 years, it has staged 6,471 performances, welcomed 6.1 million audience members, and earned 810 million yuan (US$113.5 million) in box office revenue. More than 70 percent of its audience hails from 73 countries and regions worldwide.

The 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday marked two decades of success and a new beginning, with the show signing an agreement with Shanghai Grand Dragon Travel Agency to attract more overseas tourists and explore long-term performances abroad.