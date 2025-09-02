Shanghai's global fintech event, the 2025 Inclusion Conference on the Bund, will take place next week at Shanghai Huangpu World Expo Park, exhibiting the latest breakthroughs and the merging of artificial intelligence with many industry sectors and elements of life.

The conference, held from September 10 to 13, will host more than 40 forums and feature 10,000 square meters of technological display space under the subject "Path to Innovative Growth."

The organizing committee for this year's conference includes Shanghai United Media Group, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Bund Investment Group, and the Ant Group.

Robotic models and cutting-edge solutions from prominent manufacturers such as Unitree Robotics and AgiBot will also be on display in the brand new 800-square-meter robot town, demonstrating how AI assists with everyday activities.

The four-day event brings together leading thinkers and experts to discuss the future of financial innovation in the age of AI.

Richard Sutton, a leading expert in reinforcement learning and winner of the Turing Award, Jack Dongarra, a pioneer of high-performance mathematical software and another Turing Award winner, and famous historian and philosopher Yuval Noah Harari will all participate in the event.

For the first time, eight venture capital organizations will discuss investment opportunities and matchmaking.

On September 12, the global thematic day will bring together Asia's biggest fintech festivals, with a dedicated forum co-hosted by the organizers of the Singapore FinTech Festival and Hong Kong Fintech Week.

Visit https://www.inclusionconf.com/home to learn more about the conference's complete itinerary.