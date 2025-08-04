Two teenage girls in Sichuan Province are being sent for correctional education after assaulting a 14-year-old girl and filming the incident, which later circulated online and sparked public outrage.

The attack occurred on July 22 in an abandoned building in Jiangyou City, where a 15-year-old girl surnamed Liu, upset over a dispute, teamed up with two girls, 13 and 14, to confront the victim, police said in a statement today.

The group verbally abused, threatened, and physically attacked the girl while others stood by and recorded the assault, police said.

The victim sustained bruises to her scalp and knees, which were classified as minor injuries. Police said all individuals involved have been located.

The two main offenders received administrative punishment and are being processed for mandatory correctional education under China’s juvenile delinquency prevention laws. Others involved were reprimanded and placed under the supervision of their guardians.

Police have urged the public not to share the video to avoid causing further harm to the victim.