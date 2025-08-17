Fan Zeng, the 87-year-old painter celebrated as China’s most valuable living artist, has gone missing for more than a month, according to his daughter, who accused his 37-year-old wife of secretly taking him away and clearing out his vast collection of paintings and antiques.
Fan's daughter Fan Xiaohui said in a statement on social media Friday that she lost contact with her father after July 13, when his wife Xu Meng allegedly removed him from his Beijing residence.
When Fan’s daughter returned to China this week, she found the family villa sealed and emptied, with crates of Fan’s works already transported out and several long-time employees dismissed.
“My father is an elderly man in poor health. I don’t know where he is or whether he is safe,” she wrote.
The allegations come just over two years after Fan surprised the public by entering his fourth marriage with Xu in April 2023, a woman, 50 years his junior, described as a “healing therapist.” The union raised controversies about whether the octogenarian master — who had suffered a cerebral infarction — was fully in control of his personal and professional affairs.
Fan Xiaohui said she last saw her father at his 87th birthday party on July 5, where he appeared in good spirits. While abroad accompanying her own child at summer school, she exchanged several messages with Fan, who claimed he was in a hospital caring for Xu.
However, subsequent attempts to contact him failed, and by mid-July, his phone had been switched off. “I am extremely worried for my father’s health and safety,” she said.
Employees close to the family told her that in recent weeks, Xu had repeatedly arranged for trucks to carry away Fan’s stored paintings, calligraphy, antiques and personal collections. Some senior staff who had worked with Fan for decades were paid off and dismissed, while others were allegedly threatened not to reveal information.
Fan Zeng is renowned in China’s art world for his mastery of expressive figure painting and traditional ink techniques. Known for his freehand brushwork and literary portraits, he has long been one of the country’s most commercially successful artists.
In 1998, his painting “Li Ren Xing (A Group of Elegant Ladies)” fetched HK$12 million (US$1.54 million) at auction in Hong Kong; in 2011, "Ba Xian Tu (Eight Immortals)" sold for 69 million yuan (US$9.6 million). In 2019, his works brought in more than 158 million yuan in public auctions, placing him fifth on the Hurun China Art List the following year.
His career has also been marked by philanthropy. Fan was named one of “China’s Top 10 Philanthropists” for his donations to earthquake relief after the 2008 Wenchuan and 2010 Yushu disasters, when he contributed 10 million yuan each time. From 1980 to 2009, he gave away an estimated 530 million yuan worth of artworks to cultural and public institutions, according to Rongbaozhai, a major Chinese art auction house.
His daughter said she is urgently seeking his whereabouts and has appealed for information from friends and colleagues.
“I just want to see my father safe and healthy again,” she wrote.