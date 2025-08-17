Fan Zeng, the 87-year-old painter celebrated as China’s most valuable living artist, has gone missing for more than a month, according to his daughter, who accused his 37-year-old wife of secretly taking him away and clearing out his vast collection of paintings and antiques.

Fan's daughter Fan Xiaohui said in a statement on social media Friday that she lost contact with her father after July 13, when his wife Xu Meng allegedly removed him from his Beijing residence.

When Fan’s daughter returned to China this week, she found the family villa sealed and emptied, with crates of Fan’s works already transported out and several long-time employees dismissed.

“My father is an elderly man in poor health. I don’t know where he is or whether he is safe,” she wrote.

The allegations come just over two years after Fan surprised the public by entering his fourth marriage with Xu in April 2023, a woman, 50 years his junior, described as a “healing therapist.” The union raised controversies about whether the octogenarian master — who had suffered a cerebral infarction — was fully in control of his personal and professional affairs.

Fan Xiaohui said she last saw her father at his 87th birthday party on July 5, where he appeared in good spirits. While abroad accompanying her own child at summer school, she exchanged several messages with Fan, who claimed he was in a hospital caring for Xu.

However, subsequent attempts to contact him failed, and by mid-July, his phone had been switched off. “I am extremely worried for my father’s health and safety,” she said.

Employees close to the family told her that in recent weeks, Xu had repeatedly arranged for trucks to carry away Fan’s stored paintings, calligraphy, antiques and personal collections. Some senior staff who had worked with Fan for decades were paid off and dismissed, while others were allegedly threatened not to reveal information.