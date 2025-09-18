About 10 masked men stormed a gold workshop in Hong Kong's Hung Hom district early Wednesday, making off with 65kg of gold worth an estimated HK$58 million (US$7.4 million), local media reported today.

Police said they received a call at 11:22 am from an employee at the Gold Life Fook Ltd. The worker told investigators that the robbery occurred around 5am while he and five friends were eating and resting inside the shop, failing to notice whether the front door had been locked.

The gang rushed into the facility, forced entry into a room used for storing gold, and seized gold bars, bricks and dust. They also stole about HK$30,000 in cash.

Before fleeing, the suspects allegedly herded the victims outside the workshop, chained the front door shut and escaped. The shop's manager later discovered the losses and reported them to police.

The case has been classified as theft and is under investigation by the West Kowloon crime unit. Authorities said they are pursuing more than 10 suspects.

The heist comes as global gold prices hover near record highs. On Tuesday, the most actively traded December 2025 gold futures closed at US$3,694.60 per ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange.