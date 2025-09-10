With a blaze of Panas light and a spirit of cooperation, the 6th Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum (BRITACOF) opened in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu on Tuesday, drawing nearly 400 delegates from 45 jurisdictions, 13 international organizations and leading enterprises.

The forum, hosted by Nepal's Inland Revenue Department, quickly set the tone for deeper Belt and Road tax collaboration.

Madan Dahal, director general of the department, was declared president of the 6th BRITACOF and chair of the BRITACOM (Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Mechanism) Council, with Uruguay's Gustavo González Amilivia named vice chair.

Two new advisory board members were introduced, and the council approved outcomes, including the first Tax Administration Product Portfolio and Taxpayer Service Product Portfolio – tools designed to raise service quality and streamline global tax administration.

Welcoming participants, Dahal expressed gratitude for the strong international presence. Wang Daoshu, executive secretary of the BRITACOM Secretariat, called the forum a platform of "openness, inclusiveness and mutual benefit," stressing its focus on practical solutions. Revenue Secretary of Nepal's Ministry of Finance Dinesh Kumar Ghimire hailed the gathering as proof of a shared determination to build fairer, stronger tax systems.

Keynote addresses reinforced the theme of unity. Benjamin Chan, commissioner of the Inland Revenue Department of Hong Kong, said BRITACOF had become a vital bridge for sharing expertise, while Chen Song, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of China to Nepal, highlighted its role in clearing obstacles and fueling economic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Over the next three days, delegates will explore topics ranging from transparency and digital innovation to taxpayer services and rule of law. By the forum's close, participants aim to leave with fresh tools, stronger networks, and renewed commitment to making global tax cooperation a driver of sustainable growth.