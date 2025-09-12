Shanghai is building Baoshan Railway Station, which will become the city's fourth largest rail hub upon its completion on June 30, 2027.

The station will handle about 54 million passenger trips a year, or an average of 145,000 a day. It will follow Shanghai Hongqiao, the under-construction Shanghai East, and Shanghai Railway Station in size.

Shanghai currently has 10 high-speed railway stations. With Shanghai East and Baoshan under construction, the total will rise to 12.

Most of the stations are in the west and south. The new Baoshan hub will end the lack of a large rail station in northern Shanghai.

The station will be the northern starting point of Metro Line 19. The 46.2-kilometer line will run south to Minhang, passing through Hongkou, Pudong, and Xuhui.

When Line 19 and other city rail links open, travel from the Baoshan station to People's Square will take about 25 minutes.

Trips to the Hongqiao transport hub will also be cut to about 25 minutes. Travel to Pudong International Airport will take about 30 minutes.

The Baoshan station will also connect with Metro Line 3 at Jiangyang Road N. Station, creating a multi-level transport network in the north.

The station will cover about 485,000 square meters, equal to about 68 standard football pitches. It will include 8 platforms and 18 tracks. The station building will cover 81,000 square meters.

It will adopt a two-level track system. The elevated level will serve the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway, with 4 platforms and 8 tracks.

The underground level will serve the Shanghai-Nantong Railway, with 4 platforms and 10 tracks.

Construction of the commercial complex in front of the station has already begun. The area will cover about 390,000 square meters.

An agreement on a major 115,000-square-meter commercial complex has been signed by property developer Hopson under its Hopson One brand. The project is expected to open with the station in 2027.

The station itself will also include 28,000 square meters of shopping and cultural space above the platforms.

Officials said the project follows a "station-city integration" model. The goal is to make Baoshan not only a transport hub but also a destination for shopping, dining, and work.